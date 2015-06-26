Liverpool to continue transfer FRENZY with £37.5m Premier League pair, including Chelsea target

Reds to wrap up two more excellent signings.

Liverpool are ready to do a double deal for two big-name Premier League stars to follow up their move for Roberto Firmino this week, according to latest reports.

The Reds are in the market for players in several positions this summer after a disappointing season in 2014/15, and have already acted fast to bring in five new additions.

Two more could be on their way, with fans likely to be well aware of the quality of this bargain duo, who have shone in the English top flight in recent seasons…

1) Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton)

With a fee of £12.5m agreed to sign Southampton right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Liverpool have done some superb business once again, and will imminently confirm the purchase of one of the Premier League’s finest defenders for the season just gone.