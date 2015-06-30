Arsenal ready to pay £11m to sign Chilean star (not Arturo Vidal)

Emirates Stadium side want Copa America star.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli attack Eduardo Vargas according to CalcioMercato.

The North London side have long been linked with an interest in Chilean Arturo Vidal but are now seemingly keen on Vargas, who netted two goals to help La Roja to secure a spot in the Copa America final.

Vargas spent last season on loan at QPR and failed to make much of an impact, netting four goals in 21 appearances for the relegated side, and this source claims that Arsenal are ready to meet Napoli’s €16m (£11m) valuation.

Equardo Vargas has proven far more successful with the Chilean national team than at club level, the 25 year old having bagged a goal against Spain in the 2014 World Cup finals as well as four goals in the current Copa America finals, though has failed to net in 19 appearances for Napoli before being loaned out to Gremio, La Liga side Valencia and QPR.