Frank Lampard: Chelsea and Premier League legend insists ‘I’ll be back’ at New York City event

Chelsea legend and New York City midfielder Frank Lampard has insisted that he will make a return to Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old was at an NYCFC event on Tuesday, where a group of Blues supporters chanted, “we want our Frankie back” – but his response was even better, as he assured fans, ‘I’ll be back’:

The Chelsea icon caused considerable upset in west London when, after leaving Jose Mourinho’s side to seemingly begin a new adventure in Major League Soccer with NYCFC, the former England international opted to join rivals Manchester City on loan for the following season.

The move may have temporarily tarnished his reputation among a small section of the Chelsea faithful, yet the majority must surely be excited at the possibility of their legendary midfielder making a return.

It’s unlikely that Lampard will return to in a playing capacity to the club, but could perhaps be in line for a coaching role.

