£29m Liverpool signing Roberto Firmino FINALLY arrives on Merseyside (Twitter)

Brazilian attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Wednesday and posted a message on social media in preparation for his debut season in English football.

£29 million Firmino joined Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim last month but was forced to wait to touch down in Merseyside as he participated in the 2015 Copa America tournament with Brazil earlier in the summer.

With the majority of the Reds squad away on the pre-season tour of the Far East and Asia, Firmino was given the chance to get accustomed with the club’s Melwood training ground and he revealed the excitement of his first day at the club via his official Twitter account.

Firmino will he hoping he can get among the goals for his new club at the start of the season as the Reds have struggled in that department since Luis Suarez’ departure to Barcelona last summer and the numerous injuries to Daniel Sturridge.

