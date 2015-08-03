Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez says Arsenal transfer target is going nowhere

Arsenal‘s hopes of landing world-class striker before the end of the current transfer window has been dented following comments from Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez in regards to Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium this summer and reports in the media over weekend [via Mirror Sport] claimed the Gunners were ready to smash their transfer record once again to sign the 27-year-old.

However, it appears the North London outfit will have to turn their attentions elsewhere as Benitez has insisted that the striker will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu this season:

“I think Benzema is going to stay with us, I am very happy with him and have no reason to think he will go,” the former Liverpool and Chelsea boss revealed [via Mirror Sport].

Should the Gunners fail in their bid to sign Benzema this summer, then they are expected to step up their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski after it was reported last month [via Telegraph Sport] that he was manager Arsene Wenger’s back-up option as he looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

