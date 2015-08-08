Man United: Angel Di Maria €63m transfer smashes PSG’s social media records

While Angel Di Maria’s career with Manchester United didn’t generate too much in the way of headlines in England, his arrival at PSG has created quite the stir.

The Argentine winger swapped Old Trafford for the French capital this summer, moving to the Parc des Princes in a €63 million deal [Telegraph].

His arrival generated a remarkable response on social media among PSG fans, and while not breaking the record for a transfer fee spent—Edinson Cavani’s £55 million move from Napoli still holds this honour [BBC Sport]—Di Maria’s switch has certainly broken a record or two on social media.

An announcement on PSG’s official website outlines just what traction news of Di Maria’s transfer generated on the club’s accounts following his move from Old Trafford.

“The posts on the subject [of Di Maria] on the club’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vine and Snapchat profiles broke all records of popularity,” the statement began.

Indeed, considering the numbers involved, it’s easy to see why Di Maria’s transfer has blown any of PSG’s other dealings into touch—at least when it comes to response on social media.

The club’s Instagram post which presented the player and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in front of the Eiffel Tour generated 85,000 likes, with over 400,000 overall on Instagram at the time of the announcement.

Similarly, this tweet welcoming the player to PSG was retweeted 17,000 times, with #BienvenidoAngel and #DiMariaDay trending on France throughout the day.

It was a similar story on Vine, Facebook and Snapchat, with this brief loop of Di Maria in front of the PSG logo managing over 930,000 loops by the time the statement was made.