Manchester United set to be without key defender for up to THREE WEEKS

Manchester United‘s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2015-16 Barclays Premier League season has been somewhat soured with the news that Phil Jones has been ruled out of action for up to three weeks, Mail Sport reports.

The 23-year-old was left out of the starting XI for the game at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime as he is suffering from mild thrombosis, which is a clotting of the blood in a part of the circulatory system, and is likely to have to wait until next month to make his first appearance of the new campaign.

The defender is now set to miss United’s games against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Swansea City in the league, while he will also be unavailable for the two-legged Champions League play-off tie against Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

In Jones’ absence it’s likely that his England international teammate Chris Smalling will be given an extended run in the side at centre-back and he was named man-of-the-match in the game against Spurs and underlined his impressive performance with a brilliant tackle late on to prevent Nacer Chadli from producing an effort on goal.

