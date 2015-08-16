Arsenal linked with audacious transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star

Arsenal are tracking Bayern Munich playmaker Mario Gotze, according to the Daily Express.

The 23-year-old German international, who netted the winner in the 2014 World Cup final, has been impressive when called upon by Pep Guardiola, but was tellingly dropped from Bayern Munich’s starting eleven for crucial Champions League clashes with Barcelona last season.

The Daily Express claims that Gotze has a ‘difficult relationship’ with Guardiola, and this has led to Arsenal and Manchester City keeping a close eye on the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Gotze moved to the Allianz Arena in a €37m move back in July 2013 (via The Guardian) and has racked up 30 goals and 15 assists in his two seasons with the Bavarian giants.

Guardiola elected to not name Gotze in his starting eleven for Bayern Munich’s opening-weekend win over Hamburg, with new signings Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal being selected instead to populate the midfield.

READ MORE:

Arsenal transfer news.

Tottenham & Arsenal go head-to-head in pursuit of £8.5m forward

Karim Benzema agrees £45m Arsenal transfer, deal announced next week, no. 9 shirt assigned

Whilst Gotze is clearly a hugely talented performer, one has to wonder why Arsene Wenger would look to bring in another creative midfielder given the number of similar players he already has within his Arsenal squad.

The Gunners have made just one major summer signing, that being Czech Republic international keeper Petr Cech, and Wenger saw his side start the campaign with a poor display during a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United, despite subsequently securing a victory against Crystal Palace.

Gotze does, however, possess the kind of class that would surely improve the north-London heavyweights’ starting XI.