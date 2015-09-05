FIFA 16 Premier League ratings: Five best players REVEALED, with shock Chelsea star & Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil

Posted by
FIFA 16 Premier League ratings: Five best players REVEALED, with shock Chelsea star & Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil

FIFA 16 Premier League ratings – top five players revealed.

FIFA 16 Premier League ratings announced – here are the top five, featuring a surprise Chelsea star included…

5) Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

during the Barclays Asia Trophy match between XXXX and XXXX at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015 in Singapore.

With a rating of 87, more than players like Gareth Bale and Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is surprisingly high in the list of FIFA 16 best players.

SEE ALSO:
FIFA 16 best players – Top 20 REVEALED!
Fifa 16 young players set for a ratings increase, including Pogba!
Best wingers in the world – Hazard & Bale in our top 20!

Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse pages
Page 1 of 5Next >

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top