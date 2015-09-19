Southampton v Manchester United: Kick off time, latest odds, free bets, live streaming

Southampton welcome Manchester United to St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Louis van Gaal’s side look to end a tricky week on a positive note.

Kick Off time: 16.00 (GMT+1)

Live streaming of the match is available on Sky Sports, TV coverage starts at 15.30 pm*.

United will be desperate to return to winning ways following a disastrous 2-1 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek. Not only did van Gaal’s troops fall to defeat, they also lost Luke Shaw for six months as the defender suffered a double leg break.

The Saints, who Shaw left to move to Old Trafford, showed their support for the left-back, but will be desperate to exploit any holes and lingering uncertainty in the Red Devils defence.

Either Marcos Rojo or Daley Blind will likely replace Shaw, although neither man will relish a battle with Senegal frontman Sadio Mane, who was courted by United during the summer.

Southampton Predicted XI vs. Manchester United: Stekelenburg, Targett, Van Dijk, Fonte, Soares, Davis, Wanyama, Mane, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Pelle

Manchester United Predicted XI vs. Southampton: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Blind, Young, Schweinsteiger, Carrick, Mata, Herrera, Depay, Rooney

