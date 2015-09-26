Tottenham target tough-tackling Italian international: Host of Premier League sides keen on centre-back

Tottenham are one of a host of Premier League sides chasing Inter Milan centre-back Andrea Ranocchia, according to the Daily Express.

The 27-year-old Italian international has spent the past five seasons at the San Siro but has recently seen his first-team chances limited this term.

Ranocchia is yet to start a Serie A fixture this season, with his involvement in Roberto Mancini’s first-team set-up being restricted to substitute roles, and given that Inter Milan have started the season with five straight victories and have conceded just one goal in that period, one imagines the former Genoa man may struggle to force his way back into the starting eleven any time soon.

The Daily Express claim the massive 6ft 5in defender is unhappy with the situation he finds himself in, and as well as White Hart Lane boss Mauricio Pochettino tracking Ranocchia, the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also keen on the experienced Serie A star.

Pochettino’s Tottenham side conceded more goals than any side in the top half of the Premier League last season and the Argentine moved to sign Belgian Toby Alderweireld to steady things at the back. Since then, the North London side have conceded just four goals in their opening six Premier League fixtures, and were solid again in Saturday, during their 4-1 triumph over Manchester City.