Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: Only one Premier League striker better than Daniel Sturridge

Former Anfield star Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge following his return from injury, stating that the England international is second to Man City star Sergio Aguero as the Premier League’s best striker according to Goal.com.

26-year-old Sturridge bagged a brace to help Liverpool to secure a morale boosting 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the weekend and the lethal finisher will hope to continue his return to form as Brendan Rodgers looks to get the Merseyside outfit’s season back on track after a poor run of results.

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, believes Sturridge is one of the best in the business, stating;

“If Sturridge is at his best, if he can stay fit, like the Sturridge we saw when Liverpool almost won the league, if you look around the top teams, there’s only Aguero you’d have before him,”

“Sturridge is finishing and deserves the accolades, but a lot of it is coming from Danny Ings. He’s pressing people, running in behind them and making the game quicker.

“If Ings keeps playing like that it’ll be difficult for Benteke to get back into the team when he comes back.” Carragher added.

Sturridge has certainly be a consistent goal-scorer since his £12m move from Chelsea in January 2013, netting 42 goals in 69 appearances for Liverpool, 12 of those appearances coming from the bench.