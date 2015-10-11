Real Madrid rival Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea for signing of Serie A powerhouse

Real Madrid plot move for powerful Serie A midfielder.

Real Madrid want to join the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Lazio defensive midfield powerhouse Lucas Biglia.

The Argentine international has been a top performer in Serie A for some time now, and his fine form led to Arsenal ansd United showing a strong interest in his services this summer.

However, a move never materialised, and Chelsea have since shown an interest in bringing him in to improve their struggling midfield in January, though Real Madrid are also keen.

Fichajes.net reports that Rafael Benitez is a big fan of Biglia, and it would make sense for Real to seek a more defensive-minded option in his side, with players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic all fairly similar creative midfielders.