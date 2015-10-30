Chelsea: Pedro refusing to deny rumours he wants Barcelona return

Chelsea forward Pedro has opted against publicly denying rumours that he’s keen on a return to Barcelona.

The Spanish striker only moved to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, but after making a fine early start to his career in West London, he has faded along with many of his illustrious teammates.

Pedro scored on his debut for the Pensioners, in their 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion on August 23, and while he followed that up with an assist against Crystal Palace in his next match, he has scored only once since.

While Pedro impressed in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, he failed to impress during defeats against FC Porto and Southampton.

As reported by Marca, rumours have increased that Pedro has confided in his club and country teammate Cesc Fabregas that he is tempted by a return to former club Barcelona.

The Spanish source have noted that while Pedro is not believed to be considering a return to the Camp Nou—where he would not be a guaranteed starter—he has opted not to make a public statement to deny the rumours.

SEE MORE:

Falcao latest: Chelsea flop staying put, no move to Russia in the works

Liverpool wonderkid Allan returns from loan spell, ready to get to work

Manchester United legend slams Louis van Gaal’s coaching style, says Wayne Rooney suffering for it

While Pedro is perhaps wise to not ‘validate’ the rumours by acknowledging them, his decision to stay silent may yet see speculation increase.

Pedro signed a five-year contract when he moved to Stamford Bridge, but his arrival has coincided with a miserable spell for the Blues. Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Liverpool, Jose Mourinho’s side sit 15th in the Premier League, having lost five of their 10 league matches to date.