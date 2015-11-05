France boss tells struggling Arsenal star to leave if he wants Euro 2016 call

France national team boss Didier Deschamps has reportedly told Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy to leave the club if he wants to regain any hope of receiving a call up Euro 2016 next summer, according to the Metro.

Debuchy has been forced to play a bit-part role at The Emirates Stadium this season thanks to the quick rise of youngster Hector Bellerin, and has once again been left out of the France squad for the upcoming friendlies with England and Germany (via Metro).

The Frenchman started in Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, thanks to an injury to Bellerin, but endured a complicated game as the Gunners slumped to a 5-1 defeat (via Metro).

His situation in North London hasn’t gone unnoticed in France either, and with Euro 2016 on the horizon, French boss Deschamps believes the former Newcastle man has a serious decision to make in the near future.

“Mathieu Debuchy is in a position where he is playing very little, when he does play, look at yesterday’s result,” he said.

“If he has a decision to make in December or January… He hasn’t lost his quality, he’s playing very little.”

