Erik Lamela: Tottenham Hotspur star makes top four prediction…and it doesn’t look good for Chelsea

The dominance of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United over the past few years has left many clubs on the outside looking in. However, Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela believes that his club can break through to the top tier this year thanks to Chelsea’s recent struggles.

In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Lamela said that Tottenham has their best chance in years to make a serious run at a top-four finish and a trip to the Champions League.

“This is our best chance,” Lamela said.

“The team has improved and also Chelsea are not so well-placed in the league, and they were one of the teams expected to be fighting for the top positions.

“I’ve had a great desire to play in the Champions League, ever since I got here (in 2013). This year we are closer than in other years. At certain times you can see we are a team who can get into the top four but we need to carry on working.

“…But we have to keep winning, because Chelsea are a team who can get better in any moment.”

Tottenham currently rank fifth in the table, just three points behind Manchester United in fourth place. The club currently has the third-best goal difference in the league, and have only one loss so far this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have lost seven matches this season and are currently 16th on the table with just 11 points – a mere three points above the relegation zone.

In the end, it may or may not be Tottenham Hotspur finishing in the top four, but with the way the Blues are playing, it seems like a near-certainty that Chelsea will be replaced by someone.

The last time Tottenham Hotspur were in the Champions League was the 2010-11 season when they had megastar Gareth Bale. After scoring 18 goals in the group stage, the club beat Inter Milan in the knockout round before being walloped by Real Madrid in the quarter finals.

