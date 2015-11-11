Chelsea’s Jose Mourinho lined up to replace his replacement in La Liga

Under-fire Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly being linked with a surprise move to take over at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to the Metro.

The 52-year-old, who once managed Atleti’s cross-city rivals Real, is being linked with a return to Madrid following a poor start to the season at Stamford Bridge.

Recently, reports have cited current Atletico coach Diego Simeone with replacing his Portuguese counterpart in West London, but an article in Spanish publication Fijaches claim that Mourinho is being sized up to head in the opposite direction.

However, Mourinho’s appointment may prove to be slightly ambitious, as the Metro highlight his £12million-per-year wages likely to be a stumbling block for the former La Liga champions.

If they do want Mourinho, Atletico will likely have to rearrange their budgets or perform something miraculous when it comes to negotiations, though there is no doubt that he would be an attractive proposition for the club.

