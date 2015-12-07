REVEALED: Ex-Man City, Liverpool bad boy unveiled as Man United legend Gary Neville’s MNF replacement

Former Manchester City and Liverpool frontman Craig Bellamy has been unveiled as the replacement for Gary Neville on Monday Night Football…at least for this evening’s show.

Neville joined MNF in 2011 initially and became the face of the programme—along with ‘old rival’ Jamie Carragher—in 2014. Since then, the segment has become one of the most popular in Sky Sports’ weekly scheduling, with the pair impressing with their insight, tactical nous and humour.

Bellamy on Monday Night Football: Can ex-Liverpool striker step into Neville’s shoes?

However, last week, Neville was appointed as Valencia manager—replacing the outing Espirito Santo—and subsequently confirmed he was leaving the show.

Speculation over the identity of the former Manchester United’s successor has been rife, with names from Brendan Rodger to Thierry Henry being touted as Neville’s replacement.

Here at Caught Offside we produced our own list of the Top Five candidates to replace Gary Neville on Monday Night Football, although belligerent Bellamy didn’t make the cut.

Just to be clear Gnev2 isn’t being replaced. We’re going to have a different guest every week. Should be good! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 6, 2015

The footballing bad boy featured for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United during a controversial career, and will know fellow co-host Carragher well from their mutual time together at Anfield.

It’s worth noting that Bellamy is merely stepping in as a guest-replacement for Neville [Goal], and hasn’t been confirmed as the departed hero’s replacement.

There’s still time, Brendan…!

SEE MORE:

Video: Real Madrid offer trial to 11-year-old wonderkid Mark Norris, but door not closed for Man United

Leaked: Real Madrid new kit; purple is the colour for 2016-17 season

Barcelona eyeing unlikely return for veteran goal-machine