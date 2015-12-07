Man United owners to discuss aging star’s future with the club

Louis van Gaal has done a solid job as manager of Manchester United since he was hired in 2014, and has the club in a prime position to make a serious run at the Premier League title. As a result, the Glazer family intend to find out for sure if they can dissuade their manager from leaving in 2017.

According to the Guardian, the club owners intend to meet with Van Gaal in 2016 to discuss whether he intends to retire when his contract expires in 2017 or if he wants to sign a new contract. The source reported that the Glazer family might actually prefer to keep Van Gaal as opposed to hiring Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola.

Van Gaal, now 64, reportedly plans to spend more time with his family when he retires. He has won just shy of 53% of his games for the Red Devils since departing the Netherlands to accept the job.

In nearly 25 years of managing, Van Gaal has won League titles with Ajax, Barcelona, AZ Aikmaar and Bayern Munich. He also led the Netherlands to a third-place finish in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

