Mathieu Debuchy confirms he may seek Arsenal exit in January

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy admits that he may have to leave the club in January for another Premier League rival, the Daily Express reports.

The 30-year-old linked up with The Gunners in the summer of 2014, but has since lost his place in the side to youngster Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin’s emergence in the first team has restricted the Frenchman to just two starts so far this season, and he has confessed that he may be forced to seek a move in order to keep his Euro 2016 hopes alive.

“At the moment, I need game time,” he told French radio station RMC. “The past two games, I haven’t been included in the squad.

“Everything is clear. I need game time and that’s why I’ll have to discuss it with the coach soon. We’ll see what offers there are between now and [January] – if there are any.”

And when quizzed about whether he would remain in the Premier League, he added: “I love England and the league so yes, of course.

“After that, if I have other offers… return to France? Why not? We’ll see.”

However, he is unsure as to whether Arsene Wenger will allow him to move on due to the club’s current injury crisis.

“I don’t know,” Debuchy said on the prospect of leaving. “We’ll discuss it together calmly.

“We had a discussion in the summer and he told me that if I wasn’t happy with my game time we’d sit down and talk about it in December.

“It’s December now so we’ll see.

“My goal is to play again very soon and to string together some matches so that I can at the Euros.

“At the moment I can’t be in the French team because obviously I’m not getting any game time. Playing one match every month or even less, you can’t be ready physically or mentally.”

