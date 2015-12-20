Liverpool plotting £15m move for Champions League-winning striker

According to reports, Liverpool are considering a move for Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old moved to Stoke City for £3 million in the summer of 2014 [Telegraph], and has begun to rediscover some of his former lustre in England.

A Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, Bojan lost his way somewhat—largely due to injury—but has proved to be an inventive and often menacing threat for the Potters.

Bojan Liverpool: Klopp wants Stoke forward at Anfield

He scored four goals and contributed one assist last term, and has already managed four goals so far this season, as Mark Hughes’s Stoke continue to impress.

Now, however, he’s being eyed by Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp understood to be keen on the forward ahead of a possible January move.

The Telegraph note that the Reds would be willing to pay £15 million for the forward, which could be win-win for both parties; Stoke would be considerably multiplying their initial investment in Krkic, while the Reds would be acquiring an EPL-proven talent with some of his best years ahead of him.

