Manchester United ready to pay £51m for Bundesliga goal machine Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly at the top of Manchester United’s wish list, and the club would be willing to cough up a reported £51million to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

The Polish international has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga champions this season, and over the weekend it had been reported that he could be open to leaving the club in the near future.

United are keen to make a move for the 26-year-old soon, but may face competition from La Liga big guns Real Madrid, who are also thought to be in the running for his signature.

And now reports Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo are claiming that he could cost an interested party around £51m to prize away from the Alianz Arena.

United have struggled to hit the goal trail lately, and at one point even went 404 minutes without scoring earlier in the season, highlighting their need for new attacking talent.

Whether or not Bayern would allow themselves to part with the player is still up for debate, but with manager Pep Guardiola moving on at the end of the season there could be scenes of upheaval ahead for the Bavarian hot shots.

SEE MORE:

French journalist calls for Chelsea flop & Man United failure to return to save Ligue 1 giants

Aging Man United star defends himself over speed, says he’s not Usain Bolt

Boost for Manchester United as January transfer target confirms he’s not interested in PSG switch