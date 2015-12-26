Arsenal star to be handed Gunners coaching role when he retires

Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta is set to prolong his stay at the club by being offered a coaching role when he finally hangs up his boots, according to the Daily Mail.

The veteran midfielder has spent the better part of the past year on the sidelines at the Emirates, as he has been forced to nurse a series of injuries.

Arteta’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and the general consensus is that he will be released over the summer.

However, The Mail states that he is currently working toward his coaching badges and has been working closely with the club’s academy side.

Arteta is due to return from injury next month, but Wenger has suggested that there could be another role in line for him.

“He has to go through the youth system first, but I don’t rule that out (that he could be on the coaching staff),” said Wenger.

“At the moment I don’t have a real need. Our average age is quite high on my staff. they are all good. I am happy with all my staff at the moment. But I think he can be a coach in the future yes and certainly here.”

