Agent of South American hitman name Barcelona as transfer suitors but Chelsea begin talks

The agent of Ezequiel Lavezzi has confirmed that Barcelona and Chelsea are keen on his client, according to reports in Italy.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium [as per AS], the attacker’s agent Alessandro Moggi has named Chelsea and Barcelona as potential suitors for the Paris Saint-Germain hitman.

However, the player’s representative has admitted that Internazionale are leading the race for Lavezzi’s future.

“Inter Milan are the team best positioned right now,” Moggi began. “There has been interest from Barcelona and Chelsea, and we are talking to the London side.”

However, the agent continued by admitting that it was not yet certain that the versatile forward would definitely leave PSG, with an extended stay at the French capital not yet off the cards.

“I can’t rule out that he’ll be in Paris next season,” Moggi concluded, “and that PSG want him to stay.”

The forward moved to Ligue 1 from Napoli in 2012, and in the intervening years he has enjoyed much success, winning three French titles, the Coupe de la Ligue twice and the French Cup once.

However, the veteran’s role in Laurent Blanc’s side has steadily declined following the arrivals of players such as Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria, and Lavezzi has made just three league starts so far this term.

The Argentine attacker’s contract ends this summer, and Barcelona may well see him as an ideal cut-price option to provide backup for the celebrated attacking trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.