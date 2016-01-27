Brazilian F1 star Felipe Massa confirms Alexandre Pato’s move to Chelsea on Instagram

The rumours of Alexandre Pato’s move to Chelsea has been gathering pace all month (no pun intended) and it now seems that the deal is on, at least that’s according to F1 megastar Felipe Massa.

Pato has apparently landed in London as he puts the finishing touches on a six-month loan deal at Stamford Bridge, and Massa took to Instagram earlier this week to wish his friend good luck in west London.

There have been initial doubts about Pato’s fitness in Brazil, but he has put pay to that idea by playing 61 times for Sao Paolo last season, where he was on loan from Corinthians.

Irmão eu tenho certeza que vai ser muito bom para você!! Parabéns e muita força, vamos la !! @pato i am sure it will be very good for you my bro !! Congrats @chelseafc ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? @fiorellamattheis A photo posted by Felipe Massa (@massafelipe19) on Jan 26, 2016 at 6:18am PST

