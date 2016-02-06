Riyad Mahrez goal video v Man City: Fantastic solo effort shows Leicester should believe in title hopes

When you consider that Riyad Mahrez has been doing this all season, perhaps it isn’t a surprise that Leicester City are poised to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Algerian winger produced this moment of magic to put the Foxes 2-0 ahead after 48 minutes of their title showdown at Manchester City. They have since gone 3-0 up thanks to Robert Huth’s second!

SEE MORE: Robert Huth goal video v Man City: Unlikely hero gives Leicester lead in title showdown

Watch more brilliant snippets like this with fanatix’s FREE sports video news app.

As Leicester embarked on a rapid break which was indicative of the style that they have played this season, Mahrez skipped past Pablo Zabaleta and left Nicolas Otamendi on the floor.

He then turned inside Martin Demichelis and finished with his weaker right foot – leaving Joe Hart motionless with a clever finish inside the near post, rather than the expected curler.

Mahrez’s 14th league goal of this unbelievable Leicester season looks sure to contribute to a win which will take the Foxes six points clear at the top of the table with 13 games left to play.

This is not a dream for Leicester anymore; this is real, and Mahrez is making it happen.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter BREAKS after Riyad Mahrez Worldy! ‘A Golden God who owns Football!’

Man City furious as FA Cup rescheduling screws them over in Champions League

Who will win the Premier League title?: Arguments made for Arsenal, Leicester, Man City AND Spurs!

