Leicester City goal video: Ulloa scores late to send Foxes five points clear of lead

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur may be hot on their tail, but the Foxes are showing few signs of caving into the pressure of keeping the narrow lead in the Premier League with the title within sight. After a frustrating loss to Arsenal several weeks ago, Leicester City regained some ground between them and the second- and third-place teams thanks to a huge goal by Leonardo Ulloa in their match against Norwich City.

For 89 minutes the Foxes and the Canaries were level at 0-0, but in the final minute before added time Ulloa struck on a stunning cracker after sneaking past the last line of defense to score off an assist from Jamie Vardy.

The defense held and Leicester got the much-needed rebound win.

With the win, Leicester City now have 56 points – five points ahead of Tottenham (2nd) and Arsenal (3rd). The Spurs play Swansea City tomorrow at White Hart Lane, while Arsenal head to Old Trafford for a big match against Manchester United.

