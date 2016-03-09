Arsene Wenger responds to increased calls for Arsenal exit

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has dismissed renewed talk of an exit from the club as the pressure continues to build on him this season.

The Gunners secured a 4-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday night to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, but they have stuttered in their pursuit of a Premier League title in recent weeks.

Wenger’s side have fallen eight points behind leaders Leicester City having gone three games without a win, but he is ignoring the chatter around his future at the club with a banner appearing in the away end on Tuesday reading: ‘Arsene, thanks for the memories but it’s time to say goodbye’.

“There’s nothing disappointing for me – you know, I do my job,” Wenger said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“Look at the history of the club, since the club exists, and you will see that I have nothing to be scared of.”

Asked why the supporters had done it, he bristled: “I don’t care. I do not want to speak about that because it is always the same story. I told you already sometimes the press conferences are very boring and it is enough now.

“If you have any questions, you ask anybody else but you don’t come back to me with that.”

Opposite number Steve Bruce launched a major defence of the French tactician, insisting that he has been “immense for Arsenal for 20 years”, and believes that those supporters calling for him to walk away from the club will regret it when they realise how difficult change will be.

Wenger insisted that his side will not give up on anything for the rest of the season, and believes that critics and supporters alike should wait until the end of the campaign to make their respective assessments.