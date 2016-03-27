Teenage sensation Marcus Rashford banned from Manchester United dressing room by Louis van Gaal

Marcus Rashford is banned from Manchester United’s first-team changing room despite having started their last eight matches, according to The Sunday People.

The Sunday People claim that Louis van Gaal still makes the 18-year-old scoring sensation get ready in the Under-21 dressing room at United’s Carrington complex.

Other youngsters in and around the senior team, such as Guillermo Varela, James Weir, Joe Riley and Regan Poole, must do the same, The Sunday People adds.

This is an effort from Louis van Gaal to ensure that Rashford keeps his feet on the ground after a magnificent run of five goals in eight games for the Red Devils.

Rashford and his young pals also eat separately from the senior players at lunch after coming in off the training pitch with the first-team squad, according to The Sunday People.

A United source told The Sunday People: “The coaches are keen none of the young players gets carried away just because they have made some first team appearances.

“They have to earn the right to make the next step up with the seniors. They all know the score and are happy with that. Staying with their own age group helps keep them grounded.

“They will get the call to the senior dressing room at Carrington when the manager and his coaches think the time is right.”

The winner in last weekend’s Manchester derby, after braces against FC Midtjylland and on his Premier League debut against Arsenal. When will the time be right for Rashford?

