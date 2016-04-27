Richest man in China heading group looking to secure AC Milan takeover

China’s richest man, Jack Ma, is reportedly leading the group interested in acquiring AC Milan and he has ambition plans for the club.

The Rossoneri have long been linked with takeover talks, with the likes of Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol supposedly in negotiations since last summer.

La Repubblica, as reported by Football Italia, claim that Ma is heading the group from China that wants to invest in the club and will get a reply from owner Silvio Berlusconi by the end of the week over whether or not they will enter exclusive negotiations.

Ma is the founder of the Alibaba group and co-owner of Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, with Forbes suggesting that he has an estimated net worth of €24.1 billion and is the 18th richest man in the world.

Whether or not talks proceed remains to be seen though, as Milan fans will be wary of such reports given the lack of progress in recent months with other interested parties.

The report claims that analysis of Milan’s accounts will begin swiftly if the go-ahead is given to continue negotiations, with a deal potentially signed off by mid-June provided everything goes smoothly.

Amongst his plans for the Italian giants is a new stadium owned by the club as well as the introduction of former Guangzhou coach Marcello Lippi as a technical director.

If true, it marks a huge sign of progress for Milan who are in the midst of another disappointing campaign as they currently sit in sixth place in Serie A with three games remaining.

With the threat of missing out on the Europa League looming large as Sassuolo continue to hunt them down, they will hope to at least end the season with a trophy as they take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on May 21.

Defeat in that game coupled with a seventh-placed finish in the league though would mean no European football once again, and so Ma’s arrival would be a welcome boost this summer as the club is certainly in need of a financial boost and changes at every level.