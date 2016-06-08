£31m Porto wonderkid on Liverpool manager’s radar

19-year-old Ruben Neves has already established himself as one of FC Porto’s most valuable players and was a big part of their Champions League contending squad from this past year. In an effort to strengthen his own chances of bringing Liverpool to a top-four finish next season, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make a big splash to bring the young midfielder to his side.

According to the Mirror via Portuguese Record, Liverpool are giving serious considering to bringing Neves to Anfield and are weighing up a possible £31 million for his services. Per the source, Klopp is very fond of the young Portugal star.

Neves will be hard to pry from Porto as he is the captain of the club and has been a vital fixture in the club’s roster over the past two years, making 75 appearances in all competitions.

This past season Neves became the youngest captain of a Champions League match, wearing the armband for the club’s 2-0 group stage win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

