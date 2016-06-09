£60m price tag placed on French scoring genius to ward off suitors

Suffice it to say, West Ham don’t want to give up Dimitri Payet any time soon.

Of all of the bargain pickup players from last summer, West Ham’s coup for Dimitri Payet might go down in history as one of the best. Not willing to part with their new superstar so easily, the Hammers are going to demand a king’s ransom for their set piece genius.

According to the Metro via Goal, West Ham will not let Payet leave the club for less than £60 million should any team come asking. Such a fee would likely be at least 4-5 times more than what West Ham paid Marseille for the 29-year-old winger last summer.

Payet was a vital player in West Ham’s season this past year as the club set new records for goals scored and points taken. West Ham were quick to give him a new deal this past February, locking him in until 2021.

However, after Payet finished the 2015-16 season with nine league goals and 12 assists along with PFA Team of the Year honours, several teams apparently came calling.

