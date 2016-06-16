Dortmund beat Liverpool to another new signing after confirming deal

Liverpool have missed out to Dortmund in the transfer market again after the Bundesliga outfit announced the signing of Raphael Guerreiro.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Thomas Tuchel’s men having now completed his move from Lorient.

Guerreiro played in 102 games for the French side and scored ten goals, and he will now be expected to continue his development with Dortmund as the club continue to invest talented young players.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo last month, Jurgen Klopp had targeted the left-back this summer in his bid to bolster his squad ahead of his next season.

However, as with many other targets in the last few weeks and months, Dortmund have beaten their former coach to the punch and signed the Portuguese international.

He now joins the likes of Marc Bartra, Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor at the club, with Tuchel staying active and looking to strengthen where possible in the midst of further speculation suggesting that more of his big-name players could be leaving this summer.

Dortmund have already sold Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan to Bayern Munich and Manchester City respectively, and they will be desperate to keep hold of their other influential stars including the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nevertheless, they should be commended for their transfer strategy, although it remains a risky one with so many new faces and with the majority of them lacking Bundesliga experience as well as at the top level in Europe as a whole.