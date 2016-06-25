Man United transfer talk: Arsenal favourites to sign Red Devils star, Mourinho annoyed, world star available for £50m

With so much Man United transfer talk flying around this weekend, we have decided to round-up the best of it.

Let’s start with the Manchester Evening News, who say that Jose Mourinho is frustrated with Ed Woodward over United’s lack of summer signings so far.

To date, Eric Bailly from Villarreal is the only new addition to the Red Devils playing staff, but MEN suggest that Mourinho wants at least four off-season reinforcements.

The local publication list Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and unattached Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic among United’s current targets.

Meanwhile, The Mirror suggest that United have been told that a bid of £50m would be enough to secure Colombian superstar James Rodriguez.

The Real no.10, who lit up the World Cup in 2014, would is unsettled in Madrid, so say the tabloid newspaper.

Not all the talk is about possible incoming players, though, as two defenders are being linked with the Old Trafford exit door.

Multiple bookmakers made Arsenal favourites to sign Daley Blind this summer. Oddschecker show that skyBET, NetBet, Unibet and 10Bet are all offering just 3/1 on the Dutchman joining the Gunners before September 3.

It would be a surprise to many if United were to get rid of Blind, considering that he was one of their best players last season.

Blind started 35 Premier League games for United and was a major factor in helping them keep 18 clean sheets – more than any other team.

Another left-sided defender being linked with a move away from United is Marcos Rojo, who started just 15 League games last term. The Sun claim that Rojo has been informed that he has no future under Mourinho.