Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenian joins Man United on four-year deal; read his emotional statement

Manchester United have made Henrikh Mkhitaryan their third capture of the summer by signing him from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year contract.

The Red Devils have the option of keeping the Armenian international playmaker, voted Bundesliga Player of the Year last term, for an extra season.

The 27-year-old has described joining United as a “dream come true” and emotionally spoke of how his move to Old Trafford would make his late father proud.

He told United’s official website: “I am very proud to join Manchester United, this move is a dream come true for me. I am excited to play for a club with such an illustrious history and hope to be part of it for a long time. I thank the trust the club and Jose Mourinho have put in me.

“Finally, I believe playing for such a great club honours my father’s memory, and the inspiration and drive he gave to me when I was young.”

Jose Mourinho spoke yesterday at his first press conference as United manager of his intentions to make four signings this summer, as Sky Sports reports.

Mkhitaryan represents the third piece in the jigsaw after the acquisitions of defender Eric Bailly from Villarreal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

Mourinho told United’s official website: “Henrikh is a very talented footballer who has been in such prolific form for both his club and his country. He is a real team player with great skill, vision and also has a good eye for goal. I am delighted he has chosen to sign for United.

“I believe he will make an impact on the team very quickly as his style of play is suited to the Premier League. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Mkhitaryan is coming off the back of the best season of his career, in which he scored 23 goals and supplied an incredible 32 assists in all competitions for Dortmund.

