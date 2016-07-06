Man City to engage Everton in £40m battle of wills over prized defender

Pep Guardiola appears determined to make Everton defender John Stones one of his marquee summer signings, and is set to begin testing the Toffees’ determination to keep him with an expensive opening bid.

According to Sun Sport, Manchester City will offer £40 million to Everton in exchange for Stones in an effort to test the club’s willingness to stick to their £50 million asking price.

Despite a down season, the 22-year-old Stones is still widely regarded as one of the top defender prospects in Europe and started three of England’s four games in their Euro 2016 campaign this summer.

Per the source, Guardiola wants to bring as many as ten new players to the Etihad to kick off his first campaign with the Citizens.

Guardiola has already signed four new players come to his squad: Ilkay Gundogan from Borussia Dortmund, Aaron Mooy from Melbourne City, Nolito from Celta Vigo and most recently Oleksandr Zinchenko from FC Ufa.

