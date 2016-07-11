Euro 2016 breakthrough stars: Renato Sanches leads the way after starring role for Portugal

Euro 2016 saw several youngsters make an impression on the tournament and in turn they’ve been tipped to enjoy successful futures.

Three individuals in the list below were on show in the final on Sunday with Portugal defeating France in extra-time to lift their first ever major trophy.

However, there were many more starlets who impressed and we’ve picked our top five from the tournament:

Renato Sanches

Named Young Player of the Tournament, the new Bayern Munich recruit certainly had a positive impact on the Portuguese over the last few weeks.

The 18-year-old’s drive, work-rate and inventiveness were key in dragging his nation forward, and the Bundesliga giants are also winners having already snapped him up. A star for the future no doubt, his dynamic and all-action style was a joy to watch at times.

Samuel Umtiti

Similiarly to Sanches, the French defender is all set to start a new challenge next season as he settles into life at Barcelona.

He didn’t start the tournament in France, but came in for the suspended Adil Rami to make his international debut and slotted in brilliantly. Defensively solid and comfortable on the ball, he’ll be expected to develop into a top class player at the Nou Camp.

Joshua Kimmich

Another Bayern representative, the 21-year-old was impressive on the right flank for the Germans with his assured play in possession and defensive abilities.

Pep Guardiola gave him his breakthrough at club level last season, and it now appears as though Kimmich will be a permanent fixture of the German team moving forward as he played a key role in their good work both on and off the ball.

Raphael Guerreiro

Borussia Dortmund won the race to sign the Portuguese full-back earlier this summer, and he showed just why they were so keen to acquire him with his displays in France.

The 22-year-old’s work ethic combined with his pace, quick-thinking and threat going forward all make him a stand-out player, and he’ll be hopeful of settling well in Germany to continue his progress.

Emre Mor

Turkey didn’t particularly have too much to cheer about last month, as they disappointingly crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.

Nevertheless, it was still enough time for Emre Mor to show why Dortmund have signed him at just 18 years of age. The youngster’s movement, skill on the ball and general attacking play showed signs of just how good he can be, and we’ll certainly hope to see more of him in the coming years.