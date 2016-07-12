Besiktas move step closer to signing Man City star defender

Besiktas have moved a step closer to signing Manchester City’s left back Aleksandar Kolarov after offloading Gokhan Tore to West Ham and Ismail Koybasi.

A source close to the club told Caught Offside’s Eren Sarigul that the departures of Tore and Koybasi have freed up funds to sign the Serbia international. The source goes onto state that Besiktas are expected to sign Kolarov for a transfer fee in the region of £3 million but want to keep his salary below £2 million.

According to the Manchester Evening News Kolarov has been deemed surplus to requirements by City’s new manager Pep Guardiola.

Besiktas won the league title last season and will be able to offer Kolarov first team and Champions League football next season. Kolarov would join fellow Serbian international Dusko Tosic at Besiktas if he were to make the move.

Kolarov provided five assists and scored three goals in 39 appearances for Manchester City last season.

