Turkish international joins West Ham on £2.5m move

West Ham confirmed on their official site that Turkish international midfielder Gokhan Tore has joined the club on a one-year loan.

The Hammers will pay a £2.5 million loan fee and will have a £10 million buyout clause which the club will be able to activate until the end of the season.

As Caughtoffside reported yesterday Tore’s move to the Hammers was slightly delayed due to Besiktas not being able to file paperwork due to business’ being shut for business during the Eid festival.

A source close to the Istanbul giants told Emre Sarigul revealed that an agreement had been in place with the East London based club since last week.

The transfer marks Tore’s return to the Premier League after a five-year absence during which time he played in the Bundesliga for HSV, the Russian top-tier for Rubin Kazan and the Turkish Super League with Besiktas.

It was at Besiktas that Tore first encountered current West Ham boss Slaven Bilic and he played two seasons under the stewardship of the Croatian manager.

The 24-year-old winger lifted the Super Lig title last season and wrapped up his three seasons at the club with 19 goals and 28 assists in 119 games.

