Liverpool’s youngster agrees personal terms on £15m move

Liverpool younger Jordon Ibe has taken another step towards his move away from the Red’s after agreeing personal terms on £15m move to Bournemouth.

The Mirror states that Bournemouth look set to complete the biggest transfer in their history after agreeing personal terms with Ibe and agreeing a buy-back clause with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Premier League club after Ibe fell out of favour with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The Mirror also reported that Ibe bid farewell to his Liverpool teammates and club staff on earlier this week.

Bournemouth fended off interest from fellow Premier League sides Southampton and Watford to secure Ibe. The young midfielder will link up with his new team on their pre-season tour of America.

Ibe,who joined Liverpool from Wycombe as a 16-year-old, made provided four goals and four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Red’s last season.

