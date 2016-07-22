Sam Allardyce: New England manager confirmed; Manchester United flop wanted to replace him

Sam Allardyce has been confirmed as the new England manager on a two-year contract [BBC Sport].

The 61-year-old leaves Sunderland to replace Roy Hodgson, who stepped down after England’s humiliating last-16 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 and three miserable major tournament campaigns.

Allardyce’s rise to the biggest job in English football went through spells at Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and the Black Cats.

A statement from Allardyce read: “I am extremely honoured to be appointed England manager especially as it is no secret that this is the role I have always wanted.

“For me, it is absolutely the best job in English football. I will do everything I can to help England do well and give our nation the success our fans deserve. Above all, we have to make the people and the whole country proud.

“While my main focus will be on the senior team and getting positive results, I want to add my influence to the great work being done across the development teams at St George’s Park – a facility I have used with my previous clubs.”

Hull City boss Steve Bruce was also interviewed for the Three Lions post, according to BBC Sport, but the FA have gone with the tactician that they snubbed when they appointed Steve McClaren in 2008.

Allardyce’s first game in charge will be the World Cup qualifier away in Slovakia on September 4. England also face Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta on their probable path to Russia 2018.

Sky Sports reports that Sunderland want former Manchester United boss David Moyes to succeed Allardyce. The Scot has been out of work since being sacked by Real Sociedad last November.

And although he flopped badly at Old Trafford, Moyes is a veteran of 461 Premier League games and would be a smart choice to step in for the new England boss on the eve of the upcoming season.

Stadium of Light officials preempted Allardyce’s appointment by making contact with the 53-year-old, according to Sky Sports. Moyes would be Sunderland’s seventh permanent manager in five years.

