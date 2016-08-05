Manchester United employees drop hints that Paul Pogba is a done deal

As the Paul Pogba transfer saga rumbles on, two Manchester United employees have seemingly dropped big hints that the French ace is on his way back to Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the French international should be a United player by the time he’s expected to return to pre-season training on Sunday, as seen in his tweet below.

Paul Pogba due to return to pre-season training at Juventus on Sunday. Should be a Manchester United player by then — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 4, 2016

Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, as there have been countless reports from around Europe that the 23-year-old was expected to be confirmed as a United player on various days.

Nevertheless, this now sees a likely end to the saga, and two United employers appear to have given the game away with some eagle-eyed fans spotting their social media activity.

Digital Content Manager Ben Hibbs is the latest to start following the Juve star on Twitter, while Mark Froggatt, a freelance journalist working for United, has been keeping an eye on Pogba’s activity for around a week now.

Admittedly, there is every chance that they are merely following the star midfielder to keep up with any updates that he posts from his holiday in the USA.

However, many are interpreting it as another sign that the deal is almost done and that the pair are essentially preparing to welcome United’s latest recruit this summer.

Time will tell when that happens, but ultimately it looks as though it’s a matter of time before Pogba is back at United.