(Video) Jose Mourinho talks any late Manchester United transfer business and paints grim picture for snubbed ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that the club’s transfer dealings this summer are over and that no other players will leave.

It’s been a busy summer for the Red Devils, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly all arriving to form a formidable new spine to the team.

Having spent a significant amount of money on taking those individuals to Old Trafford, it appears as though Mourinho is content with his work and will not be signing any more new faces, as noted in the video below from his press conference on Friday, courtesy of FullTimeDevils.

Several players have also left the club, but the Portuguese tactician doesn’t envisage any more leaving as he revealed that he was content with having around 23 senior players available to be selected this year.

Further, and perhaps in a shot at his critics too, he insisted that he would have no issue with “accelerating” some of the youth team players through and giving them a chance if necessary.

However, it wasn’t such a positive picture painted for Bastian Schweinsteiger, with the German midfielder failing to make the squad for any of the three competitive games so far this season.

It doesn’t appear as though the veteran has a future at Old Trafford, but while he insisted on social media earlier this week that he wanted to stay and fight for his place, Mourinho has labelled it “difficult” for the former Bayern Munich man to get into the team.

Competition for places in midfield is fierce, as Mourinho essentially has five players competing for two spots. Paul Pogba will more often than not occupy one of those places, with Marouane Fellaini preferred thus far and the Belgian international has certainly responded with impressive performances.

Whether or not there is rotation and Schweinsteiger is given a window of opportunity remains to be seen, but it still doesn’t look particularly great for the 32-year-old at this point based on Mourinho’s comments below.