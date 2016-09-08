Jose Mourinho considering giving expolosive Manchester United wonderkid rare start against Man City

Manchester United teenager Marcus Rashford is set to return to Sam Allardyce’s senior England team after netting a hat-trick on his on U21 debut according to The Sun.

Per-the-source, England boss Allardyce has been persuaded to move Rashford back to the senior side after watching him dismantle Norway U21.

The 18-year-old is expected to be called up for England’s World Cup qualification games against Malta and Slovenia next month.

The report goes onto state that Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is also considering starting the in-form striker for this weekends derby against Manchester City.

The Portuguese tactician is yet to give him a start in the Premier League – although it is worth noting he has players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rashford was included in Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 squad and was one of the few positives to come out form the summer campaign.

United host City at Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on Saturday.

