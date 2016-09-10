Man United one of four huge clubs who wanted Christian Eriksen before Tottenham did £75k-a-week deal

Christian Eriksen was a player in demand this summer, it seems.

According to the London Evening Standard, Manchester United were one of four huge European clubs to show an interest in the Danish playmaker before Tottenham Hotspur persuaded him to sign a new contract, which is said to be worth around £75,000 a week.

Standard Sport claim that, despite interest from United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, Eriksen decided to commit himself to Spurs for another four years following talks which went on for over 12 months.

Eriksen was a key cog in Mauricio Pochettino’s well-oiled Tottenham side last season, providing six goals and 13 assists in their Premier League campaign.

Over the past two seasons, Eriksen has scored 16 Prem goals and laid on 15 assists.

The 24-year-old has yet to find form so far this term, however, with two zeros in the goals and assists columns after three rounds of fixtures.

He will be hoping to change that when Spurs take on Stoke City at 3pm today.