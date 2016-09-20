(Video) Jurgen Klopp told off as Liverpool boss swears his head off live on TV

Jurgen Klopp can smile his way out of almost any situation, the bloody charmer!

And the Liverpool boss did exactly that on Tuesday night after being caught swearing live on TV.

LOL! Jurgen is swearing his head off on camera, gets a bollocking from PR guy. Didn’t know camera was on ??? pic.twitter.com/PlLVQykrKC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 20, 2016

With the beIN Sports cameras rolling unbeknown to Klopp, the German was heard saying: “This f***ing country doesn’t show any f***ing games on tv”.

He was quickly told off by Liverpool PR guru Matt McCann, before beIN apologised to their viewers.

Klopp then attempted to joke his way out of trouble by quipping: “I learned it from Matt McCann.”

We just can’t hate you, Jurgen!

SEE ALSO:

(Video) Ragnar Klavan scores first Liverpool goal

(Video) Outstanding Origi finish caps off another fine Liverpool performance as rampant Reds destroy Derby

(Video) Proof that Marcin Wasilewski did punch Diego Costa: Chelsea bad boy the victim as XL CB lashes out