(Video) Man Utd will be ‘very different’ this time against Man City says Herera

Manchester United will take on old foes Manchester City in the EFL Cup Fourth Round at Old Trafford on October 24.

Ander Herrera scored in the 3-1 win over Northampton tonight and spoke after the game, giving his thoughts on the draw.

United lost their last encounter with City in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford but Herrera believes things will be very different this time around.

City are currently the team to beat having won their last nine games in a row but there is still a month until the Fourth Round tie.

#MUTVHD asked @AnderHerrera for his reaction to a Manchester derby in the fourth round of the #EFLCup… https://t.co/vY5uKbPLc1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2016

City qualified for the EFL Cup Fourth Round after beating Swansea City 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Follow Emre Sarigul @Turkish_Futbol