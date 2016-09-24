Premier League starting line-ups: Loris Karius starts for Liverpool while pressure on Vincent Janssen

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to make his first Premier League start against Hull City on Saturday, while Vincent Janssen will lead the line for Tottenham.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted this week that the summer signing would be his first choice between the posts for the rest of the season having now recovered from a hand injury.

In turn, Simon Mignolet drops out, and the German shot-stopper will now be under pressure to repay the faith from his manager and show he deserves to stay in the team.

Liverpool XI vs Hull City: Karius, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho

Hull City XI: Marshall, Robertson, Davies, Livermore, Elmohamady, Snodgrass, Clucas, Huddlestone, Mason, Diomande, Hernandez

Elsewhere, Vincent Janssen starts for Tottenham as he looks to ensure that Mauricio Pochettino’s men don’t miss injured striker Harry Kane too much.

The England international suffered an ankle injury last weekend, and as the swelling continues to go down, he will undergo another scan next week to determine the extent of the damage and put a timeline on when he will be able to feature again.

In his absence, Janssen will hope to lead the line well and get on the scoresheet to build on his display against Gillingham in midweek when he got off the mark for his new club.

Tottenham XI vs Middlesbrough: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Alli; Sissoko, Eriksen, Son; Janssen

Middlesbrough XI: Valdes, De Roon, Barragan, Downing, Ramirez, Friend, Clayton, Chambers, Negredo, Stuani, Gibson

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to make it six wins in six league games when they travel to Swansea City, with Sergio Aguero leading the line for the visitors against the side that they defeated 2-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

With many changes, it promises to be a completely different encounter, but given the impressive nature of their performances so far this season, it would come as no surprise to see City return home with another victory.

Manchester City XI vs Swansea City: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Swansea XI: Fabianski, Rangel, Van Der Hoorn, Amat, Naughton, Fer, Britton, Cork, Sigurdsson, Routledge, Llorente