Man United team news: Injury blow ahead of Europa League clash

Manchester United take on Ukrainian outfit Zorya in the Europa League on Thursday hoping to get their first points in Group A following their Match Day One defeat against Feyenoord.

Zorya meanwhile held Fenerbahce to a 1-1 draw in Ukraine in their first game in the group.

United snapped a three game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League over the weekend but have a number of injury concerns

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed in his pre-match press conference which was published on the official club website that Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw are both out injured going into the clash but summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start.

Mourinho also revealed that Wayne Rooney faces a match day decision over his availability due to having a back injury.

In other Man United team news will however, welcome back Anthony Martial who will be avaialble after recovering from the injury sustained against Watford.