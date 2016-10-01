(Photo) Man United star duo will support Shaun and Joey

Manchester United duo Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that they will support the the #FootballFamilyDay charitable initiative to raise money for two footballers who were the victims of a recent hit and run incident which ended their playing careers.

Shaun Whiter of Newmarket Town and Joey Abbs of Soham Town Rangers suffered life changing injuries – Whiter ended up having both legs amputated.

The charitable effort was setup by the Cambridge United Youth & Community Trust to raise funds for the two footballers.

https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/footballfamilyday/donate/